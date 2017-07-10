Yo-Time Frozen Yogurt Shop to Host Author Earl Llewellyn Goldmann

Yotime Frozen Yogurt Shop is honored to host Author, Earl Llewellyn Goldmann and his new book Bounce Back. Please join us on Sunday, August 13 for a special book signing event from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. The afternoon will feature an opportunity to personally visit with the author, hear a reading from the book and have your book signed. Yotime Frozen Yogurt Shop will provide a complimentary coupon for a free yogurt to each attendee.

Earl Goldmann’s poignant and moving memoir is the story of a young boy growing up in Tillamook, Oregon, and the terrible injury inflicted by the man who should have been his mentor. As he struggled to understand and to forgive, an unexpected gift from a faraway relative gave him an outlet for channeling his anger into a positive life.

While playing basketball at Oregon State University, Goldmann is severely injured in a horrific car wreck and is forced to return to his hometown to recover. With his athletic scholarships gone, can he realize the life for which he always dreamed?

Bounce Back is the true story of one man’s journey to survive, forgive and recapture his fractured future.

The Yotime Frozen Yogurt Shop is located at 314 E. Main Street in downtown Tillamook, OR. For more information about this event or Bounce Back contact Brooks Goldmann Publishing, LLC at info@brooksgoldmannpublishing.com or 480-250-5556.