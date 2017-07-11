The Wetlands Conservancy, LNWC council and NCRD present Beaver Tales Traveling Art Exhibit

To celebrate beavers and their contribution to the ecology of the North Coast, The Wetlands Conservancy (TWC) and Lower Nehalem Watershed Council (LNWC) have partnered with local businesses to host the Beaver Tales Art Exhibit and Sale in Nehalem.

The exhibit opens on July 31st at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) in Nehalem, 36155 9th Street. On August 4th, local naturalist and photographer Neal Maine will give a special presentation on Beaver Ecology at 6:30 pm, followed by a reception and viewing of the works in the NCRD Art Gallery. The exhibit will be on display through August 30th.

The exhibit will feature juried art for purchase, a portion of the sales will benefit The Wetlands Conservancy and Lower Nehalem Watershed Council. The traveling exhibit includes artwork of all kinds, from paintings to fiber, wood, stone, glass and ceramics. With regional and local artists displaying their work, this stop in Nehalem will bring together a multitude of styles and creativity.

Along with the month long display, there will be tours and other activities around Nehalem and Manzanita. Following the opening, join The Wetlands Conservancy for an Open House on August 5th from 1- 3 pm at the Doris Davis Wetland Preserve in Manzanita, located off Nehalem Rd at Beach St. The beautiful preserve is right in the heart of Manzanita. TWC’s land steward will be on site to lead a tour of this great North coast wetland.

On August 19th from 10 am -2 pm, learn about the importance of beavers in the watershed as Lower Nehalem Watershed Council leads the Beaver Trails Tour as part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks and paddles in Tillamook County. Registration for the tour is required, visit www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com for more information.

Wrap-up a day of beaver activity on August 19th by joining Lower Nehalem Watershed Council and Lower Nehalem Community Trust for movie night in the barn at Alder Creek Farm, 36455 Underhill Lane in Nehalem. At 7:00 pm they’ll feature the PBS documentary Leave it to Beavers showcasing the ways in which the presence of beavers can transform and revive landscapes.

The goal of the Beaver Tales Art Exhibition and events is to recognize the aesthetic and ecological significance our state animal plays in the creation and maintenance of wetland habitats. Beavers, though woefully misunderstood, actually create and sustain wetlands that aid in resuscitating wetland and riparian stream habitats. They play a central role in shaping our future as we prepare for transformations that a warming and changing climate may bring. The sponsoring organizations are working together to learn more about how we can work with beaver to conserve and restore natural systems.

For more information on the exhibit and additional activities, please check the LNWC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lnwc1 and TWC website at www.wetlandsconservancy.org.