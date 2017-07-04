Update to this morning’s fatal accident in Seaside, both lanes are now open.

UPDATE (9:51 a.m.): Highway 101 has reopened to both lanes of traffic. Names of those involved will be released at a later time.

**original message below**

Seaside, Ore. — July 4, 2017 — At approximately 3:13 a.m. a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred at 2793 Highway 101 (approximately MP 19, near the Seaside Airport). The fatal accident is currently being investigated by the Seaside Police and Oregon State Police.

The highway is currently closed in both directions from Airport Road to North Roosevelt (HWY 101) and the North Wahanna intersection. Motorists traveling north can divert off Highway 101 onto Lewis and Clark Road if travel is needed in the area. Authorities expect the road to be closed until 8 or 9 a.m. as the investigation continues. An update will be posted when the highway is reopened.