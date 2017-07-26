Tillamook Coast History Alliance presents “A Step Back in Time.”

The Tillamook Coast History Alliance will be offering a special combined and discounted ticket price for a feature event happening on August 18, August 19 and August 20. The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, Latimer Quilt & Textile Center, Garibaldi Maritime Museum, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook Air Museum, International Police Museum, and the Old Iron Show are included in the flat ticket price of $20.00. This “Pass to the Past” will allow access to these museums and organizations with children under the age of 11 being free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad will charge a modest fee of $3.00 for ages 3-11. The Cape Meares Lighthouse and the Tillamook Forest Center will also be working in conjunction on this event. Starting July 1, tickets will be sold at the following locations: Tillamook County Pioneer Museum & Garibaldi Maritime Museum. Tickets can be purchased now on line at: www.eventbrite.com. A limited number of tickets will be sold.

Tillamook County Museums & Organization Presents “A Step Back in Time”

The Tillamook Coast History Alliance will be offering a special combined and discounted ticket price for a feature event happening on August 18th, August 19th and August 20th. The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, Latimer Quilt & Textile Center, Garibaldi Maritime Museum, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook Air Museum, International Police Museum, and the Old Iron Show are included in the flat ticket price of $20.00. This “Pass to the Past” will allow access to these museums and organizations with children under the age of 11 being free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad will charge a modest fee of $3.00 for ages 3-11. The Cape Meares Lighthouse and the Tillamook Forest Center will also be working in conjunction on this event. Starting July 1st, tickets will be sold at the following locations: Tillamook County Pioneer Museum & Garibaldi Maritime Museum. Tickets can be purchased now online at: www.eventbrite.com. A limited number of tickets will be sold.

Wanda Hurliman and Kathleen Confer return to the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum with their Fashions from the Past, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 to 2 each day. These two women have been collecting vintage clothes for years as well as designing and making their own outfits. Come and visit them during A Step Back in Time. Children’s activities will be offered. The Pioneer Museum will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM. Latimer Quilt & Textile Center: August 18 th we will have Ocean Breeze Rugkrafters Guild doing traditional Rug hookers (10-2) & Weavers (10-5); August 19 th will be Quilters & hand work ( 10:00- 5:00) with bed turnings at 11:00, 1:00, & 3:00; August 20 th will be Oregon Coast Fiberartisans featuring Spinners & Cordelia’s Knitter. Open from 10:00-5:00 all three days.

The 11 annual “RETURN FROM THE BURN” event. Visit Smokey Bear 11 am & 2 pm each day. Give Smokey a hug and get a goody bag. Explore Connections with Wildlife traveling exhibit from the Oregon Hunters Association. Celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse by creating art with the light of the sun. Tour the Fire Lookout Tower and hear stories of the men and women who watched over the forest to detect fires. Open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Nehalem Valley Historical Society – Will be highlighting a new exhibit: Mysteries & Myths – Beeswax and Shipwrecks. Open 12:00-7:00 pm.

– Take a tour of the historic Pier’s End boathouse The 100 Anniversary of the Port of Garibaldi movie will be played at 11:00 am & 3:00 pm. The boathouse will open to the public 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Refreshments will be available at some locations.

Take a Step Back in Time with us as we host a collaborative event from the Tillamook Coast’s Museums! Be sure to purchase your “Pass to the Past” ticket today before they sell out! For more information please call the Garibaldi Maritime Museum at (503)322-8411.