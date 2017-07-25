Skateboard Demonstration at NCRD – August 5

Professional skateboarder Lucas Erlebach will do a skateboard demonstration and workshop at the NCRD skatepark Saturday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. Lucas has traveled the world (Cuba, Spain, China, Costa Rica, etc.) skating, competing, and performing in skateboard videos. Lucas is sponsored by Converse, Western Edition, Prestige Skate shop, Scum Co. and other skateboard companies. He currently lives in San Francisco.

Beginner, intermediate, and advanced skaters are welcome to attend this demonstration and participate in the workshop. The community is invited to watch an amazing skateboarder perform.

The Mudd Nick Foundation and NCRD are proud sponsors of this skateboard demonstration and workshop.