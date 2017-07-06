Six-by-Six pop-up photography showcases Rockaway Beach

By Jordan Wolfe

Bursting at the seams with newly curated photography, a pop-up gallery has sprouted in Rockaway Beach.

Curator Mike Arseneault created his exhibitions, called “Rockaway Six-by-Six,” to gather six photographs from six subjects from six photographers.

“It adds a little bit of storytelling and romance to it,” Arseneault said.

The first of three planned exhibitions held in the gallery space this summer opened June 28 is “The Glorious Images of Rockaway Beach,” and gathered photographers Don Best, Rodney Dahl, Lani High, Dave Po, Steve Weissenfluh, Arseneault plus selections from two other photographers Carolyn Walters and Mary Dillon.

“There are a lot of amazing people in Tillamook County doing amazing work,” Arseneault said.

Providing an example of six different photographs of a single subject, Arsenault pointed out the section dedicated to Twin Rocks – the pair of 100-foot-high sandstone outcroppings south of Rockaway Beach.

“It gives six perspectives – like six views of Twin Rocks,” Arsenault said, motioning to Don Best’s aerial top-down photo of the rocks, along with photos depicting other views of the iconic fixtures.

Dahl, one of the featured photographers, said, “This is rekindling my interest in photography.”

The gallery is organized under Arseneault’s RECREATENOW, a strategy, branding, design and creative services consultancy.

“We’re here to elevate the voice of Rockaway Beach, not change it,” Arseneault said.

The gallery runs until July 17 and is one of three planned photography exhibits for the summer in Rockaway Beach. The gallery is located at 19485 Hwy 101 N in south Rockaway Beach between Washington Street and Minnehaha Street, east of the highway. Ten percent of the sale of any of the photographs will be donated to Meals For Seniors. Times, which are subject to change, are as follows: Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5-7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 5-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5-7 p.m.; July 10-14: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 5-7 p.m. and July 15-16: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5-7 p.m.