The Salmonberry Saloon presents Chris Thomas King, Grammy-Winning blues artist, Sunday Aug. 13

Salmonberry Saloon* Presents

New Orleans Blues Legend

CHRIS THOMAS KING

The First Salmonberry Saloon Pre-Opening Party

Sunday August 13

Matinee: 4 p.m., All-Ages (bar with ID) (TICKET LINK)

Evening: 7:30 p.m., 21+ (TICKET LINK)

Multi-talented Grammy Award-winning blues artist, producer, composer and actor Chris Thomas King was born in 1962. He grew up among the finest blues musicians in the genre at his father’s south Louisiana juke joint Tabby’s Blues Box and Heritage Hall, and began touring with artists like Buddy Guy and B. B. King in his teens. King has recorded numerous albums and toured internationally for more than 35 years. His slide acoustic guitar is unparalleled on Robert Johnson’s Cross Road Blues.

As a respected actor and film composer, Chris garnered high praise for his role as Delta blues man Tommy Johnson in his film debut O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) and won several awards, including Country Music and Grammy Awards for his contribution to the score. He followed up this success with a strong supporting role in the Oscar Winning Ray Charles biopic, Ray, playing band leader Lowell Fulson and scoring the music for the movie with Ray Charles. He played the role of Blind Willie Johnson in the award winning Martin Scorsese PBS series The Blues and has been featured in or produced and starred in a number of other films and documentaries.

North Coast regional food, beer, wine & cocktail menu available.