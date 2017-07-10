Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection host Chuck Willer for a presentation on the Coast Range Association.

Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection (RBCWP) will host Chuck Willer of the Coast Range Association; Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Tillamook Central Library. This is a free event.

Open to the public presentation and discussion about Western Oregon’s private forests and their role in our region’s economy and impact on public health.

Chuck Willer, Director of the Coast Range Association will provide new information on who owns Western Oregon’s private forests and how that ownership affects management objectives. Mr. Willer will address how industrial forest ownership effects local economies and he will explain Oregon’s private forest property tax system which was transformed during the 1990s. The owners of large forest holdings in Western Oregon play a significant role in the region’s economies, impact public health, and affect the ability of local governments to provide needed services.

When: Wednesday, July 19th, 6:00PM to 7:00 PM,

Where: Tillamook Central Library

1716 3rd St, Tillamook, OR 97141

About RWBCWP:

Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection (RBCWP) is a citizens group that was founded in 2012 in response to the clearcutting and aerial spraying of the Jetty Creek watershed that provides drinking water for the City of Rockaway Beach, Oregon. Since its founding, we have worked to educate and motivate our friends and neighbors to help us protect Jetty Creek. Our efforts have led to reduced aerial spraying and community engagement with timber companies. Our work has expanded to include working with neighboring communities to help protect watersheds all along the North Oregon Coast.

Those of us working with RBCWP want to know that the water we drink and the air we breathe are safe, but we are concerned that existing forest management practices and State regulations place these precious resources at risk. With that in mind, we encourage all Oregonians to learn more about the status of the watershed that provides their drinking water. This is a matter of public health.

As a citizens group, we invite all to attend our meetings, educational events, and hikes. Please join us in learning about water and air quality issues that affect all of us at the Oregon Coast.

Contact us at rockawaycitizen.water@gmail.co m or call 503-355-2516

www.facebook.com/rocka waybeachcitizens

THIS IS OUR WATERSHED – YouTube

www.youtube.com/watch? v=A5Y9TPVFupU

submitted by Nancy Webster, rockawaycitizen.water@gmail.co m, POBox 1291, Rockaway Beach, Oregon 97136, phone 503-355-2516