Quilt and Fiber Arts Show, July 15-23

The Hoffman Center for the Arts is hosting their annual Quilt & Fiber Arts Show. The show starts on Fri. July 15 and goes until Sun. July 23. Friday and Saturdays 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Featuring selected works from local area quilters and fabric artists.

The show will have a number of special demonstrations from area artists. On Sat. July 15 at 3 p.m. Bonnie Sabel-Welte will be holding a workshop on creating Quilted postcards.

Jeanine Rumble will be demonstrating Expressive Needle Felting at 3 p.m. on Sun. July 16.

The following Fri., July 21 join Aina Tonjes at 3 p.m. for her Creative Feathers demonstration.

Finally on Sat. July 22 at 3 p.m. join Janet Surbrook for a Hand Applique demonstration.

The events will all be held at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. For more information check out www.hoffmanblog.org.