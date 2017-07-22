Pirates roll into state semis, face top seed Saturday

The Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates are one away from playing for a state championship.

The Pirates pounded Oregon City for a 20-5 win Friday evening at the Senior National state championship tournament in Newberg.

The lopsided win moved the Pirates into Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinals against top-seeded Monroe.

Monroe moved into the semis with a close 10-8 win over Clackamas in the other Thursday evening contest at Renne Field.

The winner of Saturday’s game moves into the championsip game Sunday at 1 p.m.

The team that loses Saturday will have to beat another team in the consolation bracket Sunday at 10 a.m. to earn a rematch for the state championship.