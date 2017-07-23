Pirates play for state title Sunday

Neah-Kah-Nie is in the state championship game at the Senior National baseball tournament in Newberg at 1 p.m. and will have two chances to clinch it.

The Pirates edged top-seeded Monroe Saturday afternoon by a narrow 4-2 score in the semifinals.

The loss dropped Monroe into the consolation semifinals against Oregon City in a 10 a.m. contest.

The Pirates are still undefeated in the double-elimination tournament, which means they could win the title outright with a win in the title game.

If the Pirates are defeated in the 1 p.m. game, the same two teams would play again 45 minutes later, according to the tournament guidelines.

In postseason, the Pirates have an unbeaten record in both the district and state tournaments.

The closest wins have been a 2-0 win over Milwaukee in the team’s state opener Thursday and Saturday’s 4-2 win over Monroe.