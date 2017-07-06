Pirates close out league season with 8-3 win, wait for district playoffs

Neah-Kah-Nie won their division outright Monday with an 8-3 win over Liberty.

The Pirates jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning and never looked back.

The Pirates added another pair of runs in the fourth inning and again in the sixth.

Liberty finally broke the shutout in the bottom of the fifth inning with one run.

Holding a 6-1 lead, the Pirates added two more to give the visitors an 8-1 edge on the scoreboard.

The team from Liberty rallied one more time with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Pirates.

The win gave the Pirates a 16-2 league record and were 20-4 overall.

The Pirates will have one of the top seeds going into the upcoming district playoffs in Newberg, according to coach Rob Herder.