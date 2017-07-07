Oysters, hikes, geology and tidepools – Explore Nature July events

Discover Netarts Bay this July!

Netarts, OR – The beautiful Netarts Bay is a unique ecosystem home to great marine life and birds. It also holds countless stories shared through its landscape and waters. Exploration of the area hints at how this bay formed to how it has been used by people throughout time. Discover these stories and more during any of a number of FREE events offered by the Friends of Netarts Bay – Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea (WEBS) this month!

A number of these events are also part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Learn more at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com./

WEBS is a local non-profit organization dedicated to sustaining the Netarts Bay area through education and stewardship. Learn more at www.netartsbaytoday.org.

Hike Netarts – July 19:

Netarts Bay is housed between two capes, a part of the natural landscape that shapes the area. Join WEBS to explore Cape Meares. Octopus trees, giant Sitka spruce trees, and dramatic ocean views will not disappoint on this easy to moderate hike along the cape.

When: Wednesday, July 19 from 1pm – 4:30pm

Where: Netarts Bay area. Sign up for specific location!

Registration: Registration is required. Please register online at EventBrite.Com. More information and registration details are also available at www.explorenaturetillamookcounty.com.

The Art of Growing Oysters – July 22, 2017

Do you enjoy Pacific Northwest oysters? Have you ever wondered about where the oysters come from? The oyster industry is an important part of Tillamook County and includes a number of farms, like JAndy Oyster Company and Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery on Netarts Bay. The tour is a rare opportunity to learn about the industry, the state of the art scientific research going on at the hatchery, and the issues faced by the shellfish along the Pacific Northwest.

When: Saturday, July 22, 2017, 10am – 2pm

Where: Netarts Bay area. Sign up for specific location!

Details: Please be prepared to walk on uneven, wet, and/or muddy surfaces.

Registration: Registration is required. Please register online at EventBrite.Com. More information and registration details are also available on the Friends of Netarts Bay Facebook page.

Geology of Netarts Bay – July 23, 2017

Join the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS on an amazing and free Geologic tour around Netarts Bay. You will see landslide areas, fossil deposits on Cape Meares, Happy Camp, bay overlooks and tsunami layers from the “Big One” in 1700. The walk will be led by Tom Horning, a Seaside native, and Registered Geologist. Horning has been a featured speaker at the Listening to the Land series hosted by the North Coast Land Conservancy and a central figure in the new book The Next Tsunami: Living On A Restless Coast by Bonnie Henderson.

When: Sunday, July 23, 2017, 8:30am – 12pm

Where: Netarts Bay area. Sign up for specific location!

Details: Weather on the Oregon Coast is unpredictable and change quickly. Please dress accordingly. Please be prepared to walk on uneven, wet, and/or muddy surfaces. Transportation around the bay will be provided.

Registration: Registration is required. Please register online at EventBrite.Com. More information and registration details are also available on the Friends of Netarts Bay Facebook page.

Tidepool Discovery Day – July 25, 2017

What amazing creatures are lurking at the water’s edge? Come out to Oceanside and see! Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed Estuary Beach and Sea (WEBS) staff and volunteers will be onsite in the tide pools helping visitors understand what is living along the coastal edge. Learn about anemone clone wars, how a sea star eats, or how hermit crabs steal shell homes from other crabs! From seaweeds to sculpin fish, there is a new world to discover. Come out and enjoy! Look for our WEBS t-shirts and let us guide you through the tide pools.

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Oceanside Recreation Area

Details: Where boots or bring a change of shoes. Flip flops are never ideal for exploring tide pools. Be prepared for Oregon coast weather.

Registration: Let us know you are coming by registering! For a link, please visit Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS Eventbrite site or Facebook page. We expect people to come and go, we have no limit on size at this time. We will help as many people as possible and lend resources for you to make your own discoveries.

All of WEBS community programs are free. Tax-exempt donations to Netarts Bay WEBS to enable programs like this are encouraged, but not required.

Questions? Contact Smith_Chrissy22@yahoo.com or call 541-231-8041.