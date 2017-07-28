ODF plans chemical spraying on state lands across the North Coast.

Oregon Department of Forestry (“ODF”) has directed employees to avoid exposure to toxic chemicals being sprayed on clearcuts from July 24th to August 31st. The exact date and time of the application is currently unknown but areas impacted include the Kilchis, Lower Nehalem, Cook Creek, Upper Wilson, and Upper Trask watershed areas. While ODF has directly notified its employees, ODF has failed to sufficiently notify the public of these toxic spray events despite potential impacts on trails, watersheds and campsites during the peak summer season.

Nadia Gardner, a North Coast parent is appalled by the lack of notice, “I spend time with my toddler in the summertime near Cook Creek. We were just swimming there yesterday and had no idea ODF had planned an aerial pesticide spray for the area. The fact that ODF prioritizes killing native species like alder and salmonberry by spraying toxic pesticides from a helicopter over the health and safety of the State Forest users is appalling and unacceptable. Oregonians and our State Forests deserve better.”

Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection (“RBCWP”), a citizen group working to ensure that North Coast residents have access to safe drinking water and clean air through education and advocacy, is calling on Governor Kate Brown to order an immediate cease to the toxic sprays on public lands, at a minimum until pubic notification can be guaranteed.

While legal in Oregon, RBCWP believes forest practices of clear cutting and spraying of toxic pesticides after each cut without notifying the public has significant negative impacts on coastal communities; potentially exposing local residents and visitors to known carcinogens, damaging local drinking water, and destroying habitat for fish and other wildlife.

Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection is leading a coalition of conservation groups calling on legislators in Salem to reform Oregon’s outdated forest practices laws, the weakest on the West Coast. The coalition insists that until those laws are improved, ODF broadly notify the public through the media anytime they may be exposed to toxic pesticides while recreating in Oregon’s beautiful public lands and parks.

Between July 24th and August 31 Oregon Department of Forestry plans to spray combinations of the below listed chemicals in areas within the Tillamook State Forest.

Alligare Glyphosate 5.4

Active Ingredient: Glyphosate. Isopropylamine salt of N- (phosphonomethyl) glycine

EPA Registration Number: 81927-8

Alligare Rotary 2 SL

Active Ingredient: Isopropylamine salt of Imazapyr (2-[4,5- dihydro-4-methyl-4-1-methylethyl)-5-oxo-1H- imidazol-2-yl]-3-pyridinecarboxylic acid)

EPA Registration Number: 81927-6

Escort XP

Active Ingredient: Methsulfuron methyl Methyll 2-(((((4-methoxy- 6-methyul-1,3,5-triazin-2-y1)amino)- carbonyl)amino)sulfony)benzoate

EPA Registration Number: 432-1549

Nufarm Polaris SP

Active Ingredient: Isopropylamine salt of Imazapyr (2-[4,5- dihydro-4-methyl-4-1-methylethyl)-5-oxo-1H- imidazol-2-yl]-3-pyridinecarboxylic acid)

EPA Registration Number: 228-536

Oust XP

Active Ingredient: Sulfometuron Methyl (Methyl 2-(((((4,6- Dimethyl-2-Pyrimidinyl)- Amino)Carbonyl)Amino)Sulfonyl)Benzoate).

EPA Registration Number: 352-601

Rodeo

Active Ingredient: Glyphosate. Isopropylamine salt of N- (phosphonomethyl) glycine

EPA Registration Number: 62719-324

Super Spread MSO

Crosshair