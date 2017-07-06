North Tillamook County Library celebrates 30 years of service

To mark the 30th anniversary of the North Tillamook Library in Manzanita the library’s Friends group is hosting a celebration on Saturday at the Hoffman Gardens adjacent to the library at 571 Laneda Avenue.

The celebration will include a children’s story time, family music fun with Portland singer and musician Mo Phillips and the Ocean Bottom Country Blues Band featuring Tillamook County’s library director Sara Charlton, a presentation on the library’s history by Patty Went and an appearance by special guest Lauren Kessler, the noted Oregon author.

“For 30 years the North Tillamook Library has been building a community of learners by serving the communities of Wheeler, Nehalem and Manzanita, as well as the rural areas of north Tillamook County,” Madeline Olson, president of the Friends of the Library, said. “Three decades ago visionary community leaders developed the plan and the funding to construct a beautiful building. All of us have benefited from that foresight and we are eager to celebrate thirty great years, thank our friends and acknowledge the great partnership we enjoy with the Tillamook County library.”

The North Tillamook Library operates with a unique public-private partnership. The Friends organization owns and maintains the library building, while the county library supplies all library materials and the professional library staff.

Oregon author Lauren Kessler will talk about the importance of libraries in both her work and her reading life.

“A community without a library is like a body without a soul,” Kessler said. “That’s how important I think libraries are to communities, big and small — but especially to small, rural communities where there are fewer cultural opportunities. Books open the world to us. In rural and isolated communities, they bring the world to our doorstep.”

Schedule of events on Saturday:

11 a.m. – noon: Story Time in the Library

Noon – 1 p.m.: Family fun with Mo Phillips

1 – 2 p.m.: Music by Ocean Bottom Country Blues Band featuring Tillamook County head librarian Sara Charlton

2 – 3 p.m.: Welcome by Friends President Madeline Olson

• Friends and library history presentation by Patty Went

• “Tribute to Libraries” by Oregon author Lauren Kessler

3 – 4 p.m.: Music, socializing – and cake!

The public is invited to attend the celebration and to consider becoming a Friend of the Library. Friends board member Gail Young is coordinating the anniversary celebration. She can be reached at gailmyoung@mc.com.