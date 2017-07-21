New Executive Director for LNCT

Following a several month long search process, the Board of Directors of Lower Nehalem Community Trust has selected Kate Morrison as their new Executive Director. With professional experience with non-profit organizations in both Portland and Walla Walla, Washington, Morrison will bring a host of strong talents to the Trust. Allan Olson, president of the Trust board, notes that “…Kate’s skills in fund development, project management, and non-profit leadership will serve the Trust well now and in the future.”

Morrison, who has a second home in Manzanita, is already a familiar face in the community, having contracted as the Trust’s manager for the Living Locally event the last two years. “I’m excited about this new opportunity to help grow the organization and to plant some deeper roots in Manzanita. I’m inspired by how this community works together, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

In addition to her non-profit work, she is also an award-winning musician with the Portland-based band Kate and the Crocodiles, who will perform at this month’s Manzanita Music Festival.