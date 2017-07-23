A failed attempt to steal second ended Monroe’s hope for a state title Sunday at Renne Field in Newberg.
The Dragons scored twice in the seventh inning, cutting the lead to just two.
With two outs, the Pirates gunned down a baserunner trying to get to second for the final out — and a state title for Neah-Kah-Nie.
That prompted an infield pile on of Pirates as the celebration started.
Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates win state title
