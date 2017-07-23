Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates win state title

0 Comment

A failed attempt to steal second ended Monroe’s hope for a state title Sunday at Renne Field in Newberg.
The Dragons scored twice in the seventh inning, cutting the lead to just two.
With two outs, the Pirates gunned down a baserunner trying to get to second for the final out — and a state title for Neah-Kah-Nie.
That prompted an infield pile on of Pirates as the celebration started.

Neah-Kah-Nie coach Rob Herder shows off the state championship trophy to his team during the awards ceremony Sunday at Renne Field in Newberg.
Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates wait for their awards after the 9-7 win over Monroe.







Click Here to view all the Featured Print Ads




Share This Post

You might also like:

GAMES



Post Comment

© Copyright 2017 The North Coast Citizen