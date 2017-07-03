Neah-Kah-Nie lake, creek and wetland hike planned – Explore Nature – July 8

July 8, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



Easy – No Dogs – LIMITED TO 20 – REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Meeting Location: Meet at the parking lot of Adventist Health Urgent Care, 10445 Neahkahnie Creek Rd, Manzanita.

Tour Details: Light to moderate hiking, mostly on a road but may include some heavily vegetated areas and small stream crossings. Total distance approx. 1.5 miles.

What to bring: Sturdy shoes, long pants, water, binoculars

Tour Information: Lower Nehalem Community Trust and Lower Nehalem Watershed Council invite you to visit two properties along Neahkahnie Creek to see restoration and conservation in action!

The Neahkahnie Lake, Creek and Wetland project focused on restoring native plant communities and wetland function in an area historically managed for pasture and as a water lily nursery. The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s project included filling agricultural ditches, placing large woody debris, and planting native trees and shrubs. The project also restored access to nearly two miles of prime salmon spawning and rearing habitat in Neahkahnie Creek by partnering with Oregon Department of Transportation to remove a small dam and replace the culvert under Highway 101 in Manzanita.

Just downstream of the highway 101 crossing, the Lower Nehalem Community Trust acquired the Neahkahnie Creek property in 2016. Protection of this piece of Neahkahnie Creek provides anadromous fish habitat, encourages local conservation efforts, protects the water quality of coastal streams and Nehalem Bay, and protects critical wildlife habitat in our community.

The tour is an excellent opportunity to see the final stages of a restoration project and a recently acquired conservation parcel! The tour will begin with a walk through the wetlands to the edge of Neahkahnie Lake while participants learn about the restoration process. The event will close with a walk along the Neahkahnie Creek conservation parcel and discussion of the importance of conservation.

Registration: Registration is required, limited to 20 participants.

Please note: no restrooms are available on this nature hike.

Suggested Donations, collected onsite: $5 per person over 18. Kids are Free!

To learn more about Lower Nehalem Community Trust efforts to conserve this and other coastal lands, visit our website.

www.nehalemtrust.org/protect-edge-lands/

For more information about the hike contact roxann_balmer@yahoo.com or call 503-539-9889