McMinnville logger loses life in logging accident

At approximately 08:50 a.m. on Wednesday Tillamook 911 was notified of a logging accident in an area about 5.5 miles above Gold Creek Rd in Tillamook at a Hofenbredl Timber logging site.

The initial investigation found that Casey Schlundt, age 32, of McMinnville sustained traumatic injuries from a fall resulting from an unexpected log shift, breaking a cable dropping the logs and Schlundt 45 to 50 feet.

He was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation continues by OSHA and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. There is no further information at this time.