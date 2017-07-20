Manzanita Public Safety Log – 07/20/17

7/2/2017
-Issued four citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
-Assisted OSP and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a lost child on Manzanita Beach.
-Responded to a non-injury MVA in Manzanita.
Assisted OSP with a report of an assault in NBSP.
-Responded to a report of a suspicious person in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO and OSP with an incomplete 911 call in Bayside Gardens.
-Investigated a report of a panhandler in Manzanita.
-Responded to two reports of fireworks in Manzanita.
7/3/2017
-Issued a citation for fireworks on Manzanita Beach.
-Responded to two reports of panhandlers in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of an unwanted person at a residence in Wheeler.
-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of a lost dog in Manzanita.
-Responded to a burglary in Manzanita.
7/4/2017
-Issued two citations for violation of posted parking restrictions in Manzanita.
-Issued two citations for illegal fireworks in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.
-Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of a suspicious person in Manzanita.
-Investigated an animal complaint in Manzanita.
-Responded to a noise complaint in Manzanita.
-Arrested a male for violation of conditions of probation in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and theft in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of a possible burglary in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of fireworks in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle in Manzanita.
7/5/2017
-Issued four citations for violation of posting parking restrictions in OWSP.
-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Wheeler.
-Responded to a report of found property in Manzanita.
-Responded to fireworks on Manzanita beach.
7/6/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted TCSO and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA in Bayside Gardens.
7/7/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted with a disabled vehicle in Manzanita.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
7/8/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (56/40) on Hwy 101 at Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/30) in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for parking in a handicap zone in Manzanita.
-Assisted with the recovery of property in Manzanita.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Took a report of a lost dog in Manzanita.
-Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.
7/9/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted with the return of lost property in Manzanita.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
-Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.
7/10/2017
-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of criminal mischief in Wheeler.
7/11/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with an animal welfare check near Nehalem.
-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.
7/12/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (53/25) in Wheeler.
7/13/2017
-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of loud fireworks in Bayside Gardens.
7/14/2017
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/30) in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.
-Assisted TCSO with a commercial alarm in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a commercial fire alarm in Neahkahnie.
-Responded to a non-injury MVA in Manzantia.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and TCSO with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
-Arrested a male for DUII in Nehalem.
7/15/2017
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.
-Assisted TCSO with a noise complaint near Manzanita.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a report of a fire in Wheeler.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay