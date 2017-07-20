Manzanita Public Safety Log – 07/20/17

7/2/2017

-Issued four citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

-Assisted OSP and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a lost child on Manzanita Beach.

-Responded to a non-injury MVA in Manzanita.

Assisted OSP with a report of an assault in NBSP.

-Responded to a report of a suspicious person in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO and OSP with an incomplete 911 call in Bayside Gardens.

-Investigated a report of a panhandler in Manzanita.

-Responded to two reports of fireworks in Manzanita.

7/3/2017

-Issued a citation for fireworks on Manzanita Beach.

-Responded to two reports of panhandlers in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of an unwanted person at a residence in Wheeler.

-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of a lost dog in Manzanita.

-Responded to a burglary in Manzanita.

7/4/2017

-Issued two citations for violation of posted parking restrictions in Manzanita.

-Issued two citations for illegal fireworks in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of a suspicious person in Manzanita.

-Investigated an animal complaint in Manzanita.

-Responded to a noise complaint in Manzanita.

-Arrested a male for violation of conditions of probation in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and theft in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of a possible burglary in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of fireworks in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle in Manzanita.

7/5/2017

-Issued four citations for violation of posting parking restrictions in OWSP.

-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Wheeler.

-Responded to a report of found property in Manzanita.

-Responded to fireworks on Manzanita beach.

7/6/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted TCSO and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA in Bayside Gardens.

7/7/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted with a disabled vehicle in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

7/8/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (56/40) on Hwy 101 at Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for parking in a handicap zone in Manzanita.

-Assisted with the recovery of property in Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Took a report of a lost dog in Manzanita.

-Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.

7/9/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted with the return of lost property in Manzanita.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.

7/10/2017

-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of criminal mischief in Wheeler.

7/11/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with an animal welfare check near Nehalem.

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

7/12/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (53/25) in Wheeler.

7/13/2017

-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of loud fireworks in Bayside Gardens.

7/14/2017

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.

-Assisted TCSO with a commercial alarm in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a commercial fire alarm in Neahkahnie.

-Responded to a non-injury MVA in Manzantia.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and TCSO with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Arrested a male for DUII in Nehalem.

7/15/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.

-Assisted TCSO with a noise complaint near Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a report of a fire in Wheeler.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay