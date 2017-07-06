Manzanita Police – Safety Log 07/06/17

6/18/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Wheeler.

-Took a report of an assault in Manzanita.

6/19/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/30) in Nehalem.

-Responded to a request for an animal welfare check in Manzanita.

6/20/2017

-Investigated a report of attempted burglary in Manzanita.

6/21/2017

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a welfare check along Hwy 101 on Neahkahnie Mountain.

-Responded to a report of burglary in Manzanita.

-Pursued a vehicle travelling southbound from Nehalem on Hwy 101 which ended in the arrest of a male for felony elude and reckless driving.

6/22/2017

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

-Arrested a male on a warrant in Manzanita.

6/23/2017

-Issued two citations for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Arrested a male for violation of a court order in Manzanita.

-Assisted OSP, TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA at the Hwy 101/Hwy 53 junction near Wheeler. Driver was cited for careless driving.

6/24/2017

-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for marijuana in a public place in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Neahkahnie.

-Responded to a disturbance in Manzanita.

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of suspicious persons in Manzanita which resulted in the arrest of two males for disorderly conduct.

-Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of fireworks on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted OSP with a report of a suspicious person in NBSP.