Manzanita Music Festival presents NKN District with $2,000 donation check aimed at music and education

In just the 2nd year, the Manzanita Music Festival (MMF) is working toward their 501(c)3 status. Their mission is to promote music and arts creativity, as well as to make music education accessible to children in the public schools of North Tillamook County. The festival is already making good on their mission and presented a check for $2,000 to Paul Erlebach, Superintendent of Neahkahnie School District by MMF’s Director and Founder, Beth Carter-Boyer. The money will go directly to aid the music program for The Neahkahnie School District.

The funds raised for the school programs came from a generous anonymous donor who offered $1,000, if MMF could find a matching donor. And that’s just what they did! The matching donation came from Hugh and Maridean Eisele of Eisele Farms in Boring, OR. The Eisele’s attended a recent MMF fundraiser on Saturday, June 24th, graciously hosted by Lanny and Kay Eason of Neahkahnie, and organized by MMF’s powerhouse fundraiser, Catlin Goodwin. A popular trio from Portland, The Junebugs entertained the fundraiser attendees at the Eason’s home.

Seniors from Neahkahnie High School’s Art Department have also created colorful art panels, specifically for the festival to be displayed around town. MMF is very pleased, as well, to have students from The University of Oregon to help decorate, do live art & other fun stuff for the festival, which is scheduled for July 21-23 in Manzanita and Nehalem. For tickets and information how you can be a part of the festival and support their mission, check out manzanitamusicfestival.org or call 503-812-9138