“Magic West on Film” speaker series at Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is pleased to welcome Richard Etulain

back to Tillamook as he presents “The Magic West on Film” for the TCPM’s Great

Speaker Series, Sat, July 22 at 3:00 p.m. in the Museum’s Main Gallery.

An entertaining and informative speaker, Dr. Etulain will explore the Wild West as

seen in the movies and on television. He is Professor Emeritus of History from the

University of New Mexico as well as the author of over 50 books including The Life

and Legends of Calamity Jane and Lincoln and Oregon Country Politics in the Civil

War Era. Sponsored by the TCPM’s Daisy Fund, this program is free and open to

the public. For more information, visit www.tcpm.org or call 503.842.4553.