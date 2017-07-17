“Magic West on Film” speaker series at Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is pleased to welcome Richard Etulain
back to Tillamook as he presents “The Magic West on Film” for the TCPM’s Great
Speaker Series, Sat, July 22 at 3:00 p.m. in the Museum’s Main Gallery.
An entertaining and informative speaker, Dr. Etulain will explore the Wild West as
seen in the movies and on television. He is Professor Emeritus of History from the
University of New Mexico as well as the author of over 50 books including The Life
and Legends of Calamity Jane and Lincoln and Oregon Country Politics in the Civil
War Era. Sponsored by the TCPM’s Daisy Fund, this program is free and open to
the public. For more information, visit www.tcpm.org or call 503.842.4553.