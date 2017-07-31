Local 4-H Youth Compete at National and State Levels in Shooting Sports

June was a busy month for the 4-H Shooting Sports program. Michael Williams traveled with his family to Grand Island Nebraska the last week of June to compete in the 4H National Shooting Sports Competition. Michael was joined by teammates Ryan Kramer of Newberg and Dylan Nelson of Oregon City. The team competed in sporting clays, skeet and trap. One teammate, Ryan Kramer received 5th place in Sporting Clays. The greatest achievement for the Oregon team was improving from 27th to 17th in the overall rankings. The highest ranking for the Oregon team was 13th in trap which again was a significant improvement over prior year rankings. While the point of the event was to compete in shooting, Michael stated he really enjoyed meeting new people that shared the same interests in the shooting sports. Michael is looking forward to working with the next year’s team so that Oregon continues to improve and represents the state well on the national level.

Also, in June, 4-H held the 2017 Oregon 4-H State Shooting Sports Contest June 26 through 28 in Albany. The contest which incorporates Archery, Communication Skills, Hunting Skills, Muzzleloading, Pistol, Rifle, Shotgun, and Western Heritage involved 324 youth, ages 9 to 19, from several Oregon counties.

Clatsop County was well represented with twelve 4-H members participating in the shotgun contest and 10 competing in the rifle context. Two of these youth, Aaron Hollenbeck and Andrew Pedersen, were National league shotgun qualifiers and have the possibility to travel to the National competition next year. Those that attended the state competition were: Tanner Steen (shotgun and rifle), Kristian Rodgers (shotgun and rifle), Josiah Dersham (shotgun and rifle), Matthew Cano (shotgun and rifle), Soren Brown (shotgun and rifle), Aaron Hollenbeck (shotgun and rifle), Andrew Hollenbeck (shotgun and rifle), Andrew Pedersen (shotgun and rifle), Alyssa Hollenbeck (shotgun and rifle), Kory Constantine (shotgun), Baylee McSwain (shotgun), Colton McMaster (shotgun), and Maddie Ank (rifle). Great job everyone!

“The 4-H Shooting Sports Program is first and foremost a positive youth development program focused on the safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment.

While healthy competition is good, 4-H is more about developing blue ribbon youth,” says David White, State 4-H Youth Development Specialist.

The Clatsop County community has been very supportive of the 4-H shooting sports program as well as the other 4-H events and projects the youth participate in. “It is a pleasure to live in a community that strongly supports positive youth development and believes in giving time and resources to the next generation of leaders”, says Sandra Carlson, 4-H Coordinator. “We are very proud of these youth for their accomplishments and their remarkable sportsmanship.” For more information about the Clatsop County 4-H program call 503-325-8573.