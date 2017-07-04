List of 4th of July events throughout the County

Manzanita:
- On Friday 6/30 the farmer’s market starts at 5
- 4th of July, NKN Athletic breakfast 8-1130 am
- Parade starts at 1 p.m., Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
Rockaway Beach:
- Parade at 11 am,
- Firecracker Weiner Nationals weiner dog races, at Phillis Baker Park
- Intl Police Museum has charity auction at 12:30 pm at Rockaway Beach Civic Facility
- 1:45pm Lions sponsored Fun Day on the Beach, off the wayside
- Fireworks at dusk, near wayside.
Netarts:
- Schooner Beach often times has unsanctioned fireworks displays
- Netarts/Oceanside 4th of July Parade 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Pacific City:
- Saturday July 1 Fireworks display planned for the main beach in Pacific City, around dusk
Cloverdale:
- Saturday, July 1 The Clover’s Day Festival. Featuring Parade led by the prettiest cow in town, followed by a pancake breakfast, classic auto show, live music and more.
Neskowin:
- Fun Run starts at 7 a.m., starts at the Golf Course. 10 a.m. Walk-About (sing along) and honoring veterans right after.
- 2 pm. To 4 p.m. Kites and Castles on the beach
- Fireworks at dusk – maybe
- Wednesday, July 5: 9 a.m. beach cleanup