List of 4th of July events throughout the County

Manzanita:

  • On Friday 6/30 the farmer’s market starts at 5
  • 4th of July, NKN Athletic breakfast 8-1130 am
  • Parade starts at 1 p.m., Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

 

Rockaway Beach:

  • Parade at 11 am,
  • Firecracker Weiner Nationals weiner dog races, at Phillis Baker Park
  • Intl Police Museum has charity auction at 12:30 pm at Rockaway Beach Civic Facility
  • 1:45pm Lions sponsored Fun Day on the Beach, off the wayside
  • Fireworks at dusk, near wayside.

 

Netarts:

  • Schooner Beach often times has unsanctioned fireworks displays
  • Netarts/Oceanside 4th of July Parade 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

 

Pacific City:

  • Saturday July 1 Fireworks display planned for the main beach in Pacific City, around dusk

 

Cloverdale:

  • Saturday, July 1 The Clover’s Day Festival. Featuring Parade led by the prettiest cow in town, followed by a pancake breakfast, classic auto show, live music and more.

 

 

Neskowin:

  • Fun Run starts at 7 a.m., starts at the Golf Course. 10 a.m. Walk-About (sing along) and honoring veterans right after.
  • 2 pm. To 4 p.m. Kites and Castles on the beach
  • Fireworks at dusk – maybe
  • Wednesday, July 5: 9 a.m. beach cleanup




