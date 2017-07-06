Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

(Recipe Source: Two Peas & Their Pod)

Number of servings: 4

Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 35 minutes

Ingredients:

Blueberry sauce:

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

2-3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons water

Pancakes:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 large egg

2 large egg whites

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon canola oil

Directions:

To make the blueberry sauce:

In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice and cornstarch and set aside. In a medium saucepan, combine the blueberries, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer and stir in lemon juice and cornstarch mixture. Stir until the sauce thickens slightly. Cover to keep warm and set aside.

To make the pancakes:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together ricotta cheese, egg, egg whites, lemon juice, lemon zest, and canola oil. Gently fold this mixture into the dry ingredients just until there are no more visible dry clumps of flour. Be careful not to over-mix.

Heat a griddle or a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spray with cooking spray. Drop about 1/3 cup of batter onto the hot griddle or skillet. Cook the pancakes until browned on the underside and beginning to set, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook the pancakes on the other side, about two minutes longer. Continue making pancakes until batter is gone.

Serve the pancakes warm with blueberry sauce.