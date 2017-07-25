Land use and regulatory processes workshop offered the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition

A workshop for citizens who want to participate effectively in land use planning and other regulatory processes is offered to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m., at the Rockaway Beach Civic Facility (276 Hwy. 101 S. in Rockaway Beach).

The workshop, free and open to all, is sponsored by the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition along with local partners Rockaway Citizens for Watershed Protection.

Leading the workshop will be two attorneys with the Crag Law Center, a non-profit that provides legal services to conservation groups. Crag is Oregon Shores’ partner in the Coastal Law Project.

Courtney Johnson, Crag’s operations director as well as a staff attorney there, has worked with Oregon Shores for many years handling issues as diverse as gravel mining, shoreline armoring, and LNG (liquefied natural gas) development proposals.

She will be joined by Scott Hilgenberg, who recently joined Crag as a land use legal fellow after serving as staff attorney for Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals.

Johnson and Hilgenberg will provide a primer on how the land use planning system works and how citizens can get engaged, with special emphasis on the aspects of land use law that apply specifically to the coast, including those land use regulations governing beaches, dunes, estuaries, and coastal shorelands. There will be ample time for questions on topics of interest to audience members, including on such matters of local concern as spraying and other forestry practices.

For more information contact Scott Hilgenberg, (503) 234-0788, scott@crag.org; or Nancy Webster of Rockaway Citizens, (503) 355-2516, rockawaycitizen.water@gmail.com.