Jim Mudd to be inducted into North Salem’s Hall of Fame Distinguished Lifetime Award

On September 22, 2017 at 2 p.m. , in the North Salem Library, Jim Mudd will be inducted into North Salem’s Hall of Fame, Distinguished Lifetime Award. He will be inducted with 3 other North grads in the categories of Service, Athletics, and Achievement. All who can attend the induction ceremony are invited.

Jim readily admits that there was nothing remarkable about his high school days that would have even hinted at his upcoming award. He also readily admits that it was the marriage to his wife, Lynn, that changed everything. For those of you who do not know or cannot comprehend what possible events in his life led this very popular high school student to the level of recognition he is about to receive, please read the attached testimonials. For those of you in Masonite, the Neah Kah Nie School District, and Northern Tillamook County , who received the fruits of his endeavor, you probably wonder why Jim was not recognized sooner……..but likewise please read the attached testimonials.

EVENTS OF THE DAY:

STUDENT RALLY IN GYM 1 p.m. The Hall of Fame Ceremonies are part of North’s Homecoming Weekend. All four recipients will be introduced at the 1 p.m. student rally in the Gymnasium, along with all the Homecoming princes and princesses. The bleachers are jammed with students and there is very limited seating for adults on the basketball floor. You can try to get in, but if it is impossible, go to the Library, which is on the main floor just right (north) of the office, on the left-hand side. At dismissal, students get ready for a parade and adults go to the Hall of Fame Ceremonies

HALL OF FAME CEREMONIES 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Hall of Fame ceremonies in the Library begin after the rally, about 2 p.m. It will last 1 11/2 hours. Usually coffee, soft drinks, dessert are present. All are invited!!!

ALL SCHOOL ALUMNI FOOTBALL PREFUNCTION ( OR FUNCTION, DEPENDING ON YOUR INTEREST). 4-7 PM or Whenever. For the past 4+ years, the North Salem Viking Alumni and Friends Association has been hosting an all school Alumni prefunction at a tavern. The event has been growing steadily each year and we have been changing venues to accommodate the crowds. To date, this year’s location has not been named. Finger food and beverages are offered……….sometimes the finger food is donated . Raffles and prizes are all a part of the festivities.

FOOTBALL GAME 7 p.m………..North vs. West Albany………..Hall of Fame recipients usually introduced at half time.

If you are planning to attend the HOF ceremony, please let me know so I can get a head count.

Class of 1959.………..this could be a prelude for those of you in the area to gather at the pre function as sort of a pre 60th consideration in 2019. Hoping to see ya ……………..Homer