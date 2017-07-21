HRAP’s Beach, Bird & Brew Quest

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) announces an exciting new educational opportunity for adults age 21 and older! On July 26th from 11am until 1pm participants will experience the splendor of our beaches and observe Haystack Rock’s charismatic seabirds, followed by refreshing beers at Public Coast Brewery.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program, in its 32nd season on the beach, aims to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. Having educated over one million visitors, HRAP aims to provide sustainability-focused educational opportunities to a wide range of Cannon Beach visitors.

This camp will be led by 15-year HRAP veteran, Education and Volunteer Coordinator, bird enthusiast and intertidal extraordinaire, Lisa Habecker. Adults will enjoy this two-hour camp, learning about birds like the Black Oystercatcher, the Common Murre, and everyone’s favorite the beloved Tufted Puffin! The camp also includes an introduction to tidepool creatures, and will finish off with a drink at Public Coast Brewing. This one day class is $35. Funds can be collected day of, but please register online at www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP/page/camps.

Participants will meet on the beach next to the red truck in front of Haystack Rock, should prepare to immerse themselves in the elements (dressing for all types of weather), and should wear comfortable shoes for walking while considering the possibility of getting wet feet.

For more information, please visit our website at www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/hrap/page/camps camps or contact Lisa Habecker, HRAP Education & Volunteer Coordinator, at 503-436-8064 or Habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.