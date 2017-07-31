HRAP summer day camp for adults

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) announces a fun new educational opportunity for adults age 21 and over. A Puffin Stuffin’ day camp will be held on Wednesday, August 9 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Attendees will learn about the Tufted Puffin, the iconic bird of Cannon Beach and the official mascot of the Haystack Rock Awareness Program, while enjoying Puffin Wine from the Wine Shack in Cannon Beach and creating their very own one-of-a-kind puffin to take home as a souvenir.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program, in its 32nd season on the beach, aims to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. Having educated over one million visitors, HRAP aims to provide sustainability-focused educational opportunities to a wide range of Cannon Beach visitors.

This class is $35, and all proceeds support the Haystack Rock Awareness Program Education Department which offers free field trips educating over 2,500 students every year. In addition, sweatshirts supporting the new Protect Our Puffins campaign will be available for purchase for $30, and these purchases enable further research and protection of the declining Tufted Puffin population at Haystack Rock. Learn more at the various events or register at www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP/page/camps.

For more information, please visit our website at www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/hrap/page/camps camps or contact Lisa Habecker, HRAP Education & Volunteer Coordinator, at 503-436-8064 or Habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.