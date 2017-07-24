Hike. Walk. Paddle, and Explore Nature



Join the fun this Summer and Fall as we delve a little deeper into the unique treasures

Tillamook County has to offer!

Local environmental organizations have joined together to create Explore Nature: a series of events which

provide meaningful outdoor experiences for people of all ages. Discover a local tide pool. Follow a beaver

trail. Paddle through an estuary. Explore a coastal rainforest. All activities have guides who will share their

local knowledge along the way.

Looking for a new nature-based hobby? Explore Nature guides can introduce you to sunset photography,

hunting for mushrooms, or building birdhouses.

Want to get your hands a little dirty and your feet a little wet? Join an Explore Nature stewardship event.

Collect seeds for a native plant nursery. Team up for our beach and riverside cleanups. Help release salmon.

These events support ongoing restoration projects to protect the habitats and wildlife that make Tillamook

County special.

Ready to get your science on? Try education through recreation on one of our geology walks, oyster

hatchery tours, or salmon watch science hikes. Explore Nature helps make learning fun.

Explore Nature is for Tillamook County residents and visitors who want to experience the diversity and beauty

of our natural resources.

Browse our calendar of events and join us on our next adventure!

Visit www.ExploreNatureTillamookCoast.com for more information.

Explore Nature is funded in part by Visit Tillamook Coast and Tillamook PUD.