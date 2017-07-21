Conserving our land, beach and sea

At the north end of beach in Manzanita, Peregrine Point’s lush green forest rises from the sand. Lower Nehalem Community Trust manages this parcel which extends the protected lands of Oswald West State Park, the gateway to the newly established Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, creating a conservation corridor across land and sea.

Join the Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) and Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve for an easy 1 mile beach walk and explore the intersection of these protected areas. A nice morning low tide will allow the group to explore tidepools at the north end of the beach. Bright purple seastars, yellow sea slugs, crabs, and an array of algae thrive at the intersection of the new ocean reserve site and Peregrine Point.

Come discover how Oregon’s coastline weaves with the land around it. Our coastal zone welcomes the return of ocean dwelling salmon to local rivers, seasonal migrating whales, and countless birds living within our watershed. Join us as we explore this piece of the coastline and share about our efforts to conserve the coastal margin!

Hosted by Friends of Cape Falcon MR and Lower Nehalem Community Trust, this event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Learn more at www.explorenaturetillamookCoast.com

When: Thursday, July 27, 2017, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Where: Neahkahnie-Manzanita State Park/ Neahkahnie Beach. Register for additional details.

Details: Wear boots or comfortable walking shoes. Flip flops are never ideal for exploring tide pools. Be prepared for wet feet and dynamic Oregon coast weather.

Registration: Information available at www.ExploreNatureTillamookCoast.com. Registration required. Additional information available at www.nehalemtrust.org.

Questions? Contact Smith_Chrissy22@yahoo.com or call 541-231-8041.

Cost: FREE! Tax-deductible donations to Lower Nehalem Community Trust and the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve are encouraged but not required.