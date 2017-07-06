Community News Briefs – Calendar

Thursday, July 6

Wellspring Adult Respite Care. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., every first and third Thursdays. Held at the Covenant Community Church in Manzanita. 503-815-2272.

Circle of Caring meeting, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., every first and fourth Thursdays at St. Mary’s in Rockaway Beach. Join them to knit and sew. Contact the perish office at 503-355-2661.

North County Grief Support Group. First and third Thursdays at the Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita. 3 to 4:30 p.m. More info call 503-368-6544

Writing Alive! Workshops begins and offers 4 weeks of courses for new and experienced writers. Every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center For the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Bring notebook and writing implement, or a laptop with charged batteries. Tuition is $75 for 4- week session. To register contact Dana Anderson at artlight7@gmail.com. Only six spots available.

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita will host Pet Photography-Life lessons from furry friends with Bill Landau, Pet Photographer and Librarian. Starts at 3 p.m.

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita will host Creativity Boosting Session for Artists. At 3 p.m.

Topical Talk at Oregon Coast Cannabis, starts at 4 p.m. in the lobby of Oregon Coast Cannabis. Join in on a talk and demonstration on cannabis topicals with 2017 Dope Club award winning Oregon Producer, Empower Bodycare.

Join Dr. Dawn Sea Kahrs, DC for a workshop: 12 Stages of Extraordinary SRI Series. SRI-Transform (Empower). Starts at 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Graceful Waves Chiropractic, 278 Rowe St., #210, in Wheeler. Cost is $100, book online at gracefulwaveschiropractic.com or call 503-368-9355

Friday, July 7

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Grimm artwork on display at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Christa Grimm’s paintings will be on display Friday and Saturdays until July 9.

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch will host Pet Photography-Life lessons from furry friends with Bill Landau, Pet Photographer and Librarian. Starts at 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

The North Tillamook County Library kids’ program presents Music with Mo Phillips at 12 p.m.

30th Anniversary Celebration of the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more info call 503-368-6665

Sunday, July 9

Hoffman Center Workshop: Strengthen your paintings. 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita.

Monday, July 10

Nehalem City Council meeting. 7:30 p.m., second Monday, City Hall, open to the public.

Neah-Kah-Nie School District Meeting. 6:30 p.m. Second Monday, open to the public.

Trigger Point Release Class, learn how to release a tight muscle in 30 seconds or less. Presented by Graceful Waves Chiropractic in Wheeler. Bring a friend to be your partner for this hour where you will learn how to release a tight muscle with a quick and gentle technique. More information can be found at www.gracefulwaveschiropractic.com.

STEM summer Day Camp offered by the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook. The course will focus on five different areas: forests, air, food, energy and water. 9 a.m. to Noon at the OSU Extension Service meeting room #105. Youth who have completed 4th through 6th grade may participate. Pre registration is required due to limited space. Cost is only $25 per participant for enrolled 4-H Members and includes all supplies. Youth currently not enrolled in 4-H must enroll and pay the $25 4-H enrollment fee. Register online at bit.ly /Tillamook4-H Contact us at 503-842 3433, or our website at extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook for more information and additional details on other youth programs offered.

Tuesday, July 11

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch will host the Rockaway Fire Department for their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 1 p.m.

The Tillamook County Library Bay City branch hosts Captain Book’s Pirate Workshop as part of their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 3:30 p.m.

Writing Lounge at the Hoffman Center for The Arts. 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $5 suggested donation. Contact 503-368-3846

Wednesday, July 12

The Historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery needs volunteers for beautification work, every Wednesday throughout the Summer. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tools provided or bring your favorite tools. Contact Val Vines Magee at 808-264-1454

Port of Garibaldi montly meeting. 7 p.m. at the City Hall. Every second Wednesday of every month.

Rockaway Beach City Council Meeting. 6 p.m. Every second Wednesday at City Hall. Open to the public.

Friday, July 14

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

The Tillamook County Library Garibaldi branch is hosting Penny’s Puppets as part of their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 12 p.m.

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita branch is hosting Penny’s Puppets as part of their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

“Mutt Strutt” to be held at Goodspeed Park in Tillamook, bring your dog and the family down for a day of pet-friendly fun. Lots of activities for kids and pets alike. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 2 p.m. The event will also feature a guided strut-walk through downtown Tillamook. Leashes are required. More information available at www.acauseforpawstillamook.com

Annual 4-H Mohler Fair planned at the White Clover Grange in North County. Judging begins at 10 a.m. and a potluck at 12 p.m. Potluck is open to all and coordinated by the White Clover Grange and the 4-H Families. More information contact the OSU Extension Service at 503-842-3433.

Monday, July 17

GBAM is Great Big Art Mash, and it’s an art camp held every summer at the Bay City Arts Center for children with special needs. The Mudd Nick Foundation sponsors the camp, and pays for the entire weeklong experience. It will be held the week of July 17-21, with a dinner for friends and family on the evening of the 21st, which culminates with a “show” put on by the children.

Tuesday, July 18

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch is hosting Steve’s Creature Feature as part of their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 1 p.m.

The Tillamook County Library Bay City branch is hosting Steve’s Creature Feature as part of their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

The Historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery needs volunteers for beautification work, every Wednesday throughout the Summer. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tools provided or bring your favorite tools. Contact Val Vines Magee at 808-264-1454

Thursday, July 20

Join Dr. Dawn Sea Kahrs, DC for a workshop: 12 Stages of Extraordinary SRI Series. SRI-Awaken (Grace & Ease). Starts at 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Graceful Waves Chiropractic, 278 Rowe St., #210, in Wheeler. Cost is $100, book online at gracefulwaveschiropractic.com or call 503-368-9355

Friday, July 21

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Manzanita Music Festival kicks off at Rex Champ Field in Nehalem. Gates open at 5 p.m. food, drinks, music and fun can be expected. More information can be found at www.ncrd.org.

The Tillamook County Library Garibaldi branch is to host Juggling with Curtis Carlyle, show starts at 12 p.m.

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita is to host Juggling with Curtis Carlyle, show starts at 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Manzanita Music Festival on its second day will be held in downtown Manzanita just off Laneda Avenue. Festivities begin at Noon and go until 5 p.m.

Manzanita Beach Walk & Run. Featuring a 5K walk/run and a 10K run. Fun for the whole family, free photos, food and treats, awards and prizes. Hosted by NCRD, register at beachwalkrun.com or by filling out a registration form at NCRD in Nehalem, 36155 9th Street, Nehalem.

The Tillamook County Library Garibaldi Branch hosts Reptile Man, show starts at 12 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

The Manzanita Music Festival fun starts again in downtown Manzanita with more excellent music. Kids Zone, food and beverage. Music starts at noon till 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

The Tillamook County Library Bay City branch hosts Magic Mama Music as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

The Historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery needs volunteers for beautification work, every Wednesday throughout the Summer. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tools provided or bring your favorite tools. Contact Val Vines Magee at 808-264-1454

Friday, July 28

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Tuesday, August 1

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch hosts Jugglemania as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 1 p.m.

The Tillamook County Library Bay City branch hosts Jugglemania as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 3:30 p.m.

Friday, August 4

The Tillamook County Library Garibaldi branch hosts Bug Chicks as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 12 p.m.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita presents Bug Chicks at 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Professional skateboarder Lucas Erlebach to give a free skate demo at the NCRD Skate Ramp in Nehalem. Starts at 10 a.m., located at 36155 9th St, Nehalem.

Tuesday, August 8

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch presents Mr. Bill’s Silly Summer Sing-Along as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 1 p.m.

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

Friday, August 11

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Tuesday, August 15

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch is to host Captain Book’s Pirate Workshop as part of their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 1 p.m.

Friday, August 18

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Tuesday, August 22

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch hosts a Special Storytime with Ms. Melanie at 1 p.m. as part of their Summer Kids Program.

Friday, August 25

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com