Community Calendar – 07/20/17

Thursday, July 20

Join Dr. Dawn Sea Kahrs, DC for a workshop: 12 Stages of Extraordinary SRI Series. SRI-Awaken (Grace & Ease). Starts at 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Graceful Waves Chiropractic, 278 Rowe St., #210, in Wheeler. Cost is $100, book online at gracefulwaveschiropractic.com or call 503-368-9355

Friday, July 21

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Manzanita Music Festival kicks off at Rex Champ Field in Nehalem. Gates open at 5 p.m. food, drinks, music and fun can be expected. More information can be found at www.ncrd.org.

The Tillamook County Library Garibaldi branch is to host Juggling with Curtis Carlyle, show starts at 12 p.m.

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita is to host Juggling with Curtis Carlyle, show starts at 3 p.m.

Rhythm Method to play at the Manzanita Farmers Market from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring a new CD available for purchase.

Saturday, July 22

Explore Nature Program: The Art of Growing Oysters. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., meet in Netarts area, sign up for specific location. Please be prepared to walk on uneven, wet and/or muddy surfaces. Registration is required, please register online at www.eventbrite.com, more info at www.explorenaturetillamookcounty.com.

Manzanita Music Festival on its second day will be held in downtown Manzanita just off Laneda Avenue. Festivities begin at Noon and go until 5 p.m.

Manzanita Beach Walk & Run. Featuring a 5K walk/run and a 10K run. Fun for the whole family, free photos, food and treats, awards and prizes. Hosted by NCRD, register at beachwalkrun.com or by filling out a registration form at NCRD in Nehalem, 36155 9th Street, Nehalem.

The Tillamook County Library Garibaldi Branch hosts Reptile Man, show starts at 12 p.m.

Rhythm Method to play at the Manzanita Music Festival in downtown Manzanita at Noon.

Alder Creek Farm hosts Earth Friendly Gardening, starts at 10 a.m. and is free for anyone wishing to attend.

Sunday, July 23

Explore Nature Program: Tidepool Discovery Day. See the amazing tidepools around the Oceanside area, this is a great opportunity for kids to learn about local sealife. Bring boots and a change of shoes, flip flops are not ideal. Register online by visiting www.netartsbaytoday.org. Starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes to 12:30 p.m. Meet at the Oceanside Recreational Area.

The Manzanita Music Festival fun starts again in downtown Manzanita with more excellent music. Kids Zone, food and beverage. Music starts at noon till 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

The Tillamook County Library Bay City branch hosts Magic Mama Music as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

The Historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery needs volunteers for beautification work, every Wednesday throughout the Summer. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tools provided or bring your favorite tools. Contact Val Vines Magee at 808-264-1454

Friday, July 28

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Monday, July 31

The LNWC and the NCRD are hosting an art exhibit throughout the following month focused around Beavers. The exhibit opens on July 31 at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) in Nehalem, 36155 9th Street. On August 4, local naturalist and photographer Neal Maine will give a special presentation on Beaver Ecology at 6:30 p.m, followed by a reception and viewing of the works in the NCRD Art Gallery. The exhibit will be on display through August 30.

Tuesday, August 1

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch hosts Jugglemania as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 1 p.m.

The Tillamook County Library Bay City branch hosts Jugglemania as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 3:30 p.m.

Friday, August 4

The Tillamook County Library Garibaldi branch hosts Bug Chicks as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 12 p.m.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita presents Bug Chicks at 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Professional skateboarder Lucas Erlebach to give a free skate demo at the NCRD Skate Ramp in Nehalem. Starts at 10 a.m., located at 36155 9th St, Nehalem.

The Nehalem Bay Winery presents “Day of The Dog,” a festival aimed at supporting spay and neuter services for animals. Dogs are welcome, rain or shine, free admission. Music by Dr. Matt Didlake and Friends. Music starts at 2 p.m. Families are welcome, minors have to be accompanied by a parent, food and beverages for purchase.

Tuesday, August 8

Rockaway Beach Foodies presents Dinner with Friends at the Offshore Grill. One seating only, advanced tickets on sale, don’t miss out. Sample the latest menu items, fresh and locally sourced, live music and more. 6 p.m., 5 courses: $30.

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch presents Mr. Bill’s Silly Summer Sing-Along as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 1 p.m.

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

Wednesday, August 9

Introduction to Cheese and Cheese Making workshop. One-day workshop on cheese and cheesemaking with industry expert Marc Bates. Learn different types of cheese, particiapate in tastings, make your own Queso Fresco Located at the Cannon Beach Community Hall. Starts at 9 a.m. and goes to 5 p.m., lunch is on your own in downtown Cannon Beach. $95 per person if registered by August 6, otherwise $105 per person. To register visit introcheesecb7.eventbrite.com. Questions email cheeseguy@charter.net.

Tillamook County Fair kicks off. Goes from Aug. 9 to 12.

Thursday, August 10

Tillamook County Fair at the Tillamook Fairgrounds.

Friday, August 11

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Tillamook County Fair at the Tillamook Fairgrounds.

Saturday, August 12

Tillamook County Fair at the Tillamook Fairgrounds.

Sunday, August 13

Yo-Time Frozen Yogurt in Tillamook to host local author Earl Llewellyn Goldmann

Tuesday, August 15

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch is to host Captain Book’s Pirate Workshop as part of their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 1 p.m.

Friday, August 18

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Saturday, August 19

Food Bank Fundraiser at St. Mary’s Church. For the fundraiser’s 22nd year the event will go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call Imie at 503-368-6680

Tuesday, August 22

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch hosts a Special Storytime with Ms. Melanie at 1 p.m. as part of their Summer Kids Program.

Friday, August 25

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Saturday, August 26

Manzanita Tour of Homes, tour several different homes during the 22nd annual Manzanita Tour of Homes. The event, sponsored by the Women’s Club of Manzanita, North Tillamook County, will take place Saturday, Aug. 26. Homes will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets cost $10 each and include a map of the home locations. They are available on the day of the event only starting at 8:30 a.m. Look for the ticket booth outside at Howell’s Square, located at the corner of Laneda Avenue and Third Street. The Women’s Club’s fundraising efforts support the group’s goal of “Women helping women of all ages and circumstances to make their lives, families and community stronger.” Proceeds support local organizations that help women and children in need. For more information, call 503-368-7279

Contact Phyllis Scott, 503-368-7279

Sunday, August 27

Rhythm Method to play at the Hoffman Gardens from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, September 1

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Friday, September 8

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Cannon Beach’s Cottage & Garden Tour featuring concert and reception at the Cannon Beach Chamber Hall (207 North Spruce Street.) Kelsey Mousley & the Next Right Thing will ease you into a busy weekend of home tours, wine tastings, art exhibits, presentations, and more live music! Tickets to this event are $15. For more information regarding tickets or other events, contact the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum at 503-436-9301, email at info@cbhistory.org, or visit www.cbhistory.org/