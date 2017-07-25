Castletown concert planned for August 5

Castletown- a vibrant, spirited quartet of outstanding musicians whose unique repertoire encompasses Celtic, folk, rock, blues, and country. Every show is a party! With the fiery hot “Americeltic” fiddle tunes backed by some thumping drum beats, a hopping bass line, and full-bodied acoustic guitar, it’s impossible not to dance to their music. Castletown is comprised of a unique collection of talented musicians whose varying musical backgrounds blend together to create a sound unlike any other Celtic band around.

With performances all over the west coast, Castletown has quickly become the most requested Americeltic band in the Northwest. Just a few of their 2016 highlights include performing at the Seattle Folklife Music Festival, Hang Onto Yer Kilts CelticFestival in Cathlemet, WA, Umpqua Valley Arts Festival in Roseburg, Recycled Arts Festival in Vancouver, Monmouth Summer Concert Series, Portland Summer Concert Series, and numerous other concerts all over the Northwest.

Castletown performs Saturday, August 5, 7:30 p.m. at the NCRD Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and are available online at Ticket Tomato and at the NCRD Welcome Center. A community jam will follow the concert- bring your instrument!