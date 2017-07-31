Cannon Beach Restaurant Takes the City’s Dog Friendly Reputation to a New Level

Cannon Beach is frequently named among the top destinations for dogs including being named the Top Dog Friendly Escape on the West Coast by Sunset magazine, but one Cannon Beach restaurant has raised the bar on that distinction. Starting this summer, The Bistro restaurant in Cannon Beach is offering a doggy meal for pets visiting its outdoor brick courtyard dining area. The Bistro’s doggy meal includes chicken, brown rice, carrots, peas, tomatoes, parsley, olive oil and a pinch of salt to please discriminating palates. The doggy meal is served daily starting at 4:30 p.m., serving size is 1.5 cups and is priced at $4.50, beverage (water) included.

While in Cannon Beach, your pooch will find plenty of other businesses that will welcome them when the beach play is done. There are always free treats at the town’s two dog stores, Dogs Allowed and Puppy Love by the Sea, and many other stores that keep fresh water outside or allow well-behaved dogs inside. At least 10 Cannon Beach restaurants offer outdoor dining areas that permit pets.

As always, the main attraction for dogs in Cannon Beach is the miles of sandy shoreline where dogs are allowed off leash if they’re under the voice control of the owner to prevent them from approaching leashed dogs, harassing wildlife or approaching others on the beach. Owners are responsible for removing their pet’s waste and doggy bags are available at waste receptacles at many beach access points.

It’s a dog’s life in Cannon Beach and we mean that in a good way.