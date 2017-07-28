Cannon Beach Chorus celebrates its thirtieth anniversary, Sept. 4

The Cannon Beach Chorus will celebrate its thirtieth anniversary beginning on Monday, September 4 with the fall season rehearsals. Part of that anniversary year’s events, a concert tour to Italy is planned for May of 2018. As preparations are being made for the tour, an invitation to join other singers on this tour is extended to area-wide singers who would like to visit the sights and cities of Italy.

The tour is a two-week excursion beginning in Rome and traveling to Florence, Lucca, Milan, and ending in Venice with three performances with Italian community choirs during the tour. The Chorus will perform a collection of American choral music and if interested, individuals should plan to sing with the Cannon Beach Chorus in the spring season of 2018 since pieces from the spring repertoire will be utilized on the Italy tour.

If you are interested in joining the Chorus as a singer, spouse of a participant, or have questions regarding the tour, please contact Drs. John and Susan Buehler, 503-436-0378. The deadline for inclusion on the Tour is Friday, September 15, 2017.

Visit our website, www.cannonbeachchorus.org