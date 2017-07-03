Cannon Beach Art Association celebrates 30th anniversary

The Cannon Beach Arts Association is celebrating our 30th anniversary on August 22nd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Gallery located at 1064 S. Hemlock St. We will have great food, wine, and live music for the special fundraiser event. This year we are hosting the crowd favorite “12X12” artist invitational show with the very best artists on the north Coast creating special art for our fundraiser.

Over 80 artists participating this year and people are already asking to reserve works (which we can’t do). The buzz around the show is exciting. We expect well over 100 people to attend the celebration which will be held inside the gallery and also on our back patio. If you are interested in volunteering to help out at the event visit the gallery and our director or a fabulous docent would be happy to help you. You can also find out more information about our programs at cannonbeacharts.org or by calling 503-436-0744. Artists have been working for the past month to create amazing works of art on 12 inch square birch panels. Each board will have a unique creation made specially for this event and will be priced at $150 each. The proceeds from the show support our programs including our children’s art camp, our weekly workshop program, our artist grants, and our high school scholarship program.