Cannon Beach Art Association celebrates 30th anniversary

Over 80 artists participating this year and people are already asking to reserve works (which we can’t do). The buzz around the show is exciting. We expect well over 100 people to attend the celebration which will be held inside the gallery and also on our back patio. If you are interested in volunteering to help out at the event visit the gallery and our director or a fabulous docent would be happy to help you. You can also find out more information about our programs at cannonbeacharts.org or by calling 503-436-0744.