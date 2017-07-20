Cameron’s Corner: The thing about tiny homes is…

Lately, notably in Manzanita, there’s been a drive to create more housing available for locals and seasonals alike. One novel solution I’ve seen pop up in recent years asks the question of what is an acceptable size for a single-family occupancy unit. Of course if push comes to shove there are living options all over the place.

Citizens of Hong Kong live in absolutely tiny apartments with bunk beds shoved against kitchen drawers and fit a family of four… uncomfortably. This of course is a generalization but one that can be backed up and quantified.

‘Tiny Homes’ are a new thing. The ones I’ve seen equate to being a small trailer with a what looks like a garden tough-shed built on top. The inside of these structures are impressive, complete with all the amenities one might expect in modern living. All but one, space.

I don’t care how appealing the notion is for landowners to cut costs on single-family units, I instead challenge any of them to truly try and live in a tiny-home with a standard sized family. These things are not designed for the comfort of the masses, they’re made to look unique and sell to the quick-clicked world of online sales and marketing. We’ve all seen those advertisement videos on facebook that show us the newest tow-behind camping trailer you never knew you wanted, or the cooler that comes with a built-in Bluetooth stereo and a shoe-horn. To me tiny-homes are exactly that, a gimmick that outside of quirky seasonal lodging options for visitors comes up short at supplying any lasting needs to a standard sized family. Appealing to the up and coming millennial hipsters who lack kids, mortgages and general responsibility, but at least they’re dog friendly.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with tiny-homes, there really isn’t. They do have that same appeal of when you see it you imagine yourself stepping out your door and surveying your ‘tiny-kingdom.’ What is wrong with tiny-homes is that they aren’t homes and shouldn’t be marketed as such. Maybe if you intend to be a single individual or couple… forever… but eventually you’re going to want more space, and if there’s nothing else available then elsewhere outside of the community is inevitable, which to me goes against the notion of building single-family sized units, to bring more long term people into the area… to build the community.