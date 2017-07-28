Bar-K Buckaroos to play at the Hoffman Center for The Arts, Aug. 19

August 19, 2017

7 p.m.

$10

Hoffman Center for the Arts

594 Laneda

Manzanita, OR

The Bar-K Buckaroos play traditional western swing dance music in the style of Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys.

The band is made up of north coast musicians, featuring Brad Griswold on rhythm guitar, Dave Quinton on bass, Richard Thomasian on lead guitar, Tom Peake on drums and John Orr on pedal steel.

Collectively these musicians have played in such notable north coast bands as The Floating Glass Balls, The Bond Street Blues Band, The Swingcats, Acoustica, and Ma’Barley. Together they bring their love of Bluegrass, Country, Jazz, Blues and Reggae’ to create a great evening of western swing and 1920’s to 1940’s era swing music.