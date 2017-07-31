Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until 11:00PM Friday

Hot weather for much of this week… …EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Excessive Heat Warning…which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* TEMPERATURES…Record high temperatures are expected inland climbing to around 100 Tuesday…heating up to 104 to 107 Wednesday and Thursday with the heat likely continuing on Friday with temperatures near 100. Low temperatures are expected to remain warm, dropping only into the mid 60s to lower 70s in the valleys. In the foothills and lower Cascades, overnight temperatures will remain very warm at night with lows only in the mid 70s to low 80s.

* TIMING…Temperatures will warm each day with significant heat by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days with record setting temperatures and poor night time recovery. Friday could be another record setting heat day and even Saturday will still be very warm with well above normal temperatures.

* IMPACTS…The elderly, people without access to air conditioning and anyone engaged in prolonged outdoor activities will be be particularly vulnerable during this heat episode. Local power demand is expected to be at high levels.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CASCADE FOOTHILLS IN LANE COUNTY … CASCADES IN LANE COUNTY … CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON … CENTRAL COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE … CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY … COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON … GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA … LOWER COLUMBIA … NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS … NORTHERN OREGON CASCADES … SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY … UPPER HOOD RIVER VALLEY … WESTERN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE

Instructions:

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. Hot temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which heat related illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles und er any circumstances, even for short periods of time. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

