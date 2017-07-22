22nd Annual Manzanita Tour of Homes, Saturday August 26

Tour unique and beautiful homes of Manzanita for the 22nd Annual 2017 Tour of Homes sponsored by the Women’s Club of Manzanita, North County. This annual event is Saturday, August 26. Homes will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tickets for $10 include a map of the home locations. They may be purchased on the day of the event only, starting at 8:30 a.m. Look for the booth outside at Howell’s Square located on Laneda Ave. and 3rd Street.

The Women’s Club’s fundraising efforts support their goal of “Women helping Women of all ages and circumstance to make their lives, families and community stronger”. This focus for making a difference has resulted in the Women’s Club continued support of women and children served by many local organizations in the community.

Contact: 503-368-7279