Youth Summer Camps at CCC

Clatsop Community College will host a series of hands-on summer camp experiences for 12-18 year olds that will provide opportunities for in-depth exploration of a variety of technologies, inspire creative expression, and build new skills. The camps are designed primarily for students ages 12 to 18 and will be taught by CCC faculty and staff. All camps will be conducted on the main CCC campus in Astoria. Registration is open now. Enroll for an engaging summer by calling 503-338-2566.

July 10-20, 8:30 am-12:00 pm (two weeks!); $99

Video Game Design Level 1: Have you ever thought of a video game that does not exist? Use easy-to-learn, industry-standard software to discover the basics of video game design. Topics covered include sourcing game assets, programming game mechanics, and designing custom game worlds. By the end of the class, each student will have completed their own playable game and have the skills to continue expanding their project on their own even after the class is over.

July 10-20, 1:00-4:30 pm (two weeks!); $99

Video Game Design Level 2: Ready to take your video game design to the next level? Want to learn more about the techniques of video game design? In this class, we’ll dive into the finer points of the Unity3D game engine, covering original asset creation, special effects, advanced game physics programming, and game-objective design. By the end of class, students will be introduced to the tools and techniques necessary to build visually and mechanically engaging games

July 17-20, 8:30 am-12:00 pm; $69

The Art of Calligraphy: Calligraphy is more than putting pen to paper. Calligraphy develops the brain in a particular way of thinking unique to using the hand. It is the basis of art on the computer according to Steve Jobs and involves a lot of pre-thinking as in “think before you ink”, skills that translate into many other areas of life. It changes the way your mind works and builds new neural pathways. And it’s beautiful. Daily topics include Ink Dippers, Doodlers, Fold ‘Em and Back to Nature. Come find out what all those mean.

July 24-August 3, 8:30 am-12:00 pm (two weeks!); $235

Beginning Robotics Camp: Students will explore the world of robotics using kits built on the Raspberry Pi computing platform. Students will build small autonomous wheeled vehicles, and program them to accomplish basic navigational tasks in response to sensor input. Students will be given the opportunity to think outside the box and develop their own more advanced navigation algorithms.

July 31-August 3, 1:00-4:30 pm; $69

Shoot a Video: Good videography is about storytelling. Ideally, if you’re making the effort to record something, you want others to enjoy watching it. Whether the intended audience is your friends, family or a global YouTube viewership, there are fundamental techniques that can make your videos more appealing.

