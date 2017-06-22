White Bird Gallery in Cannon Beach announces upcoming events

Plein Air & More Arts Festival
see artists working on location throughout Cannon Beach
 
participating gallery artists: 
Dave & Boni Deal, Robert Schlegel, Gretha Lindwood
Josh Henrie, Bev Drew Kindley, Brooke Borcherding
 
 
Gallery Reception: Friday, June 23th,  4:00 – 6:00pm
 
Raku Firing on the Beach with Dave & Boni Deal
Saturday, June 24th, 7:00pm 
 
Also on View This Weekend – Selected Artworks from Our Recent Exhibition
Real | Surreal
Nature and Humanity in Artworks with Surrealistic Tendencies

Faryn Davis, Ken Grant, Robin & John Gumaelius, Anne John, Cindy Searles

view artwork online
 
 
Upcoming Exhibit:
 
July 1 – August 28
Summer Group Show
 
Northwest Perspectives
Established & Emerging Artists with distinct regional influences and subject matter
 
Deborah DeWit
Boni & Dave Deal 
Kersti Hamann 
George Kettlewell
introducing new artists
Stirling Gorsuch 
Josh Henrie
We appreciate your interest in our gallery and hope to see you soon in Cannon Beach!
 
White Bird Gallery
251 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach, OR
503.436.2681





