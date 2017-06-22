White Bird Gallery in Cannon Beach announces upcoming events

Plein Air & More Arts Festival
see artists working on location throughout Cannon Beach
participating gallery artists:
Dave & Boni Deal, Robert Schlegel, Gretha Lindwood
Josh Henrie, Bev Drew Kindley, Brooke Borcherding
Gallery Reception: Friday, June 23th, 4:00 – 6:00pm
Raku Firing on the Beach with Dave & Boni Deal
Saturday, June 24th, 7:00pm
View Weekend Event Schedule: cbgallerygroup.com/9th-annual-plein-air-more-june-23-25-2017/
Also on View This Weekend – Selected Artworks from Our Recent Exhibition
Real | Surreal
Nature and Humanity in Artworks with Surrealistic Tendencies
Faryn Davis, Ken Grant, Robin & John Gumaelius, Anne John, Cindy Searles
view artwork online
Robin & John Gumaelius: www.whitebirdgallery.com/gumaelius/index2017.html
Upcoming Exhibit:
July 1 – August 28
Summer Group Show
Northwest Perspectives
Established & Emerging Artists with distinct regional influences and subject matter
Deborah DeWit
Boni & Dave Deal
Kersti Hamann
George Kettlewell
introducing new artists
Stirling Gorsuch
Josh Henrie
