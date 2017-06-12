Walk the Land with North Coast Land Conservancy June 24

North Coast Land Conservancy is marking Oregon Walk the Land Day June 24 with a free guided walk starting at Circle Creek Conservation Center at the south end of Seaside. Land trusts all over the state are hosting outings that day to celebrate their work to conserve land throughout Oregon for Oregonians.

NCLC Executive Director Katie Voelke and naturalist Mike Patterson will guide participants on a 2-hour walk on foot trails, mown paths, and raised boardwalks beginning at 11 a.m. The walk will provide a glimpse of the forests in the Necanicum River floodplain and lower reaches of Tillamook Head in their many stages: newly planted, dead and decaying, and everything in between. This roughly 3-mile hike will begin at Circle Creek, one of NCLC’s largest habitat reserves and also one of its most dynamic. From there it will lead up Tillamook Head and into 340-acre Boneyard Ridge, NCLC’s newest large habitat reserve. All are welcome on this outing, but advance registration is required. Register at NCLCtrust.org/cc-headland-floodplain.

Oregon Walk the Land Day is organized by the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts, of which NCLC is a member. COLT is a statewide association dedicated to advancing land conservation in Oregon. Get information about related events throughout the state at oregonwalkthelandday.org.