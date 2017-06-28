Volunteer every Wednesday with the Historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join the Nehalem Valley Historical Society and the City of Nehalem for some much needed volunteer help to clean up and maintain the historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery.
