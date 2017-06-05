Update: Missing Person located

Timothy Van Valen, age 60, who was visiting the area from New Mexico, and was last seen near the cottages by Cape Kiwanda, Friday, June 2, at approximately 7:30pm by family members and friends, has been located.

Tillamook Co. Sheriff’s Office

Mr. Van Valen made contact with his wife in Cape Kiwanda this morning at approximately, 5:52am, to advise he was okay. He stated he had been experiencing some medical issues the past few days. He was transported by family members to Adventist Regional Medical Center to be checked out.

Agencies assisting in the search is Nestucca Fire and Rescue, Tillamook and Washington County, US Coast Guard, SAR, South County CERT, Oregon State Police, Oregon State Parks, Metro Security and Mountain Wave Search. The search has also included K9 search dogs and volunteers.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those involved in the search.

———————-

Previous Coverage:

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Timothy Van Valen who was visiting the area from New Mexico, last seen near the cottages by Cape Kiwanda, Friday, June 2, at approximately 7:30pm by family members and friends.

Timothy Van Valen, age 60, left on foot that evening and has not returned. He is described as a white male with thinning brown/greying hair, 5”11” tall, weighs about 230 lbs, and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a black fleece jacket.

Assisting in the search is Nestucca Fire and Rescue, Tillamook and Washington County SAR, South County CERT, Oregon State Police, Oregon State Parks, Metro Security and Mountain Wave Search. The search has also included K9 search dogs and an helicopter and volunteers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy, please contact:

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Landon Myers through Tillamook 911 Dispatch 503-815-1911.