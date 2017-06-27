TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE: Highway 101 sinkhole near Wheeler

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports one lane of Highway 101 near Wheeler is now open to traffic in both directions, controlled by flaggers, at milepost 48.

The Highway had been closed for since Monday, June 26, following development of a sinkhole.

ODOT crews inspected the sinkhole Tuesday, June 27, and repairs may begin as soon as late Wednesday. Full closure of the road will resume when the repair work starts.

When the road is closed, Highway 53 and Miami River Road will serve as a detour for Highway 101 through traffic. When the road is closed, towns north of the detour as far north as Brighton will remain accessible on Highway 101 and Wheeler will remain accessible to southbound traffic.

Go to TripCheck.com for updates.