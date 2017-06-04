Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Searching for a Missing Person in Cape Kiwanda

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Timothy Van Valen who was visiting the area from New Mexico, last seen near the cottages by Cape Kiwanda, Friday, June 2, at approximately 7:30pm by family members and friends.

Lt. Gordon McCraw

Tillamook Co. Sheriff’s Office

gmccraw@co.tillamook.or.us

503-812-8523

Timothy Van Valen, age 60, left on foot that evening and has not returned. He is described as a white male with thinning brown/greying hair, 5”11” tall, weighs about 230 lbs, and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a black fleece jacket.

Assisting in the search is Nestucca Fire and Rescue, Tillamook and Washington County SAR, South County CERT, Oregon State Police, Oregon State Parks, Metro Security and Mountain Wave Search. The search has also included K9 search dogs and an helicopter and volunteers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy, please contact:

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Landon Myers through Tillamook 911 Dispatch 503-815-1911.