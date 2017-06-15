Sustainable You! STEM Day Camp Offered

Help beat the summer slide with this exciting new STEM focused Day Camp. Sustainable You! is designed to help youth understand what it means to be sustainable through fun, interactive STEM activities. It will focus on five different areas including forests, air, food, energy and water. The hands on activities will include making wind and solar powered machines to race and cooking s’mores in a solar powered oven made by participants. Come join the fun.

This day camp will be held July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the OSU Extension Service Meeting Room #105. Youth who have just completed 4th through the 6th grades may participate. Pre‑registration is required due to limited space. Cost is only $25 per participant for enrolled 4-H Members and includes all supplies. Youth currently not enrolled in 4-H must enroll and pay the $25 4-H enrollment fee. Register online at bit.ly /Tillamook4-H

Contact us at 503-842‑3433, or our website at extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook for more information and additional details on other youth programs offered.